Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, was forced to apologise in Vihiga County on Saturday after he made a blunder that angered the mourners.

The incident happened during the burial of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s step-mother.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was among the top leaders who attended the function.

Nyong’o, after his address, made a mistake and introduced Raila to address the mourners while Mudavadi was standing behind him.

The mourners reacted as Nyong’o introduced Raila to speak yet it was Mudavadi who was supposed to introduce Raila.

“Thank you and I would like to ask the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to come and address us,” said the governor as he turned and faced the direction where Raila was sitting.

After seeing the ODM leader was not standing, Nyong’o realized his mistake when he saw Mudavadi behind him and he quickly apologized as he asked Mudavadi to take over and introduce Raila.

“Pole sana (I am very sorry), Mudavadi is here,” said the governor as the crowd reacted in agreement that he should let Mudavadi introduce Raila.

Nyong’o continued by saying, “That is a shoe I cannot wear, let me step aside and give the shoe to Mudavadi. Poleni sana.”

Mudavadi laughed as he said a few words before he invited the ODM supremo to address the mourners.

