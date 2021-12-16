Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Undercover cops have eliminated a wanted gangster who was behind a spate of crimes in Lavington, Kawangware, Ngong Road and Waiyaki Way.

The slain thug, identified as Boni, has been on police radar for long after carrying out criminal activities in the aforementioned areas.

He had been engaging law enforcers in cat and mouse games for long but on Wednesday, he was shot dead during a botched robbery.

An undercover cop took to social media to celebrate after the notorious gangster was shot dead.

Below is a photo of the slain thug.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.