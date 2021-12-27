Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – After ditching President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA a few weeks ago, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has never had any peace.

In a statement, Kahiga revealed the bad things that he has been experiencing from the state after joining UDA.

He revealed that state agencies have been following him up and down demanding certain letters concerning the activities in his county.

According to Kahiga, he had not experienced such things until his recent move to support DP Ruto.

He noted that this is one way in which the state is trying to punish him, but vowed not to be shaken by anything, saying that he is very free just like other Kenyans to support a candidate of his wish.

Kahiga joined UDA during Ruto’s recent visit to his county, where he declared his membership and support for the DP.

This was regarded as a win to Ruto and his camp as Hon. Kahiga is known to be a very influential leader in the Mount Kenya region.

