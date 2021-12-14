Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on his last days in office as he is expected to retire next year, having served for two five-year terms.

The fourth Kenyan President will be remembered for a lot of things but his down-to-earth nature has made him more likable than his predecessors.

This short clip showing the President interacting with a group of excited Kenyans at an airport is proof that Uhuru is the coolest head of State around.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.