Saturday, December 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has aimed a thinly veiled attack on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other Opposition leaders, urging them not to expect his endorsement in 2022.

Raila and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders are expecting the President to endorse one of them for the top seat once he retires in 2022.

But speaking at Mtongwe Navy Base in Mombasa during the launch of Kenya Shipyard Limited on Friday, Uhuru advised those seeking to succeed him to prove to the voters that they are worth the job and stop waiting for endorsements.

The Head of state cautioned that it was not going to be possible for him to hand over power to a loser because that is not the legacy he wants to leave behind.

Uhuru insinuated that the next leader of the country is up for grabs and it’s upon those interested in it to outdo each other when there is still enough time.

“Uongozi ni watu ni kuchukuwa wanachukua sio kupatiwa unapatiwa.

“Kama unangoja kupatiwa, basi no problem, utangojea mpaka muwe wazee na wengine wakuje.

“You must take it (leadership), you must grab it, you must move with it and you must take ownership,” the president said.

This statement seemed to contradict the president’s earlier assertions that he has already endorsed Raila Odinga.

