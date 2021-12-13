Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday gave a strong signal that he has endorsed Raila Odinga for the 2022 presidency.

During the Jamhuri day fete, Uhuru breached protocol by inviting Raila Odinga to speak after him.

In such a state function, Deputy President William Ruto is supposed to invite President Uhuru to be the last speaker and close the ceremony.

However, this was not the case as the Head of State called on Raila Odinga to address the gathering after he was done with his speech.

At the event, Uhuru hailed Raila Odinga for his contribution in upgrading the Uhuru Gardens.

“We have been in communication for close to 14 months with Raila Odinga, when I started this project of Uhuru Gardens.

“We have been here with him as he offered me advice and we thank him for what he has helped us achieve,” Uhuru said before inviting Raila Odinga to speak.

This incident followed a similar breach of protocol at the Mashujaa day celebrations in October and Madaraka day in June where Uhuru invited Raila to speak.

This acts as a hint that President Uhuru Kenyatta is slowly endorsing Raila Odinga for the 2022 presidency.

Other than the breaches in the protocol, Uhuru recently hinted at Raila Odinga being his preferred successor.

During the commissioning of Nakuru City on December 1, Uhuru warned his Deputy William Ruto over the hurried campaigns, saying that Raila Odinga might defeat him.

“Leadership is not like soccer on the field, leadership is not a sprint…it is a marathon, you will run but by the time you are almost there you have no breath.”

“But an old man (Raila Odinga) going slowly will overtake you (William Ruto) on the road. Mosmos (slowly)…” Uhuru said.

