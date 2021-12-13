Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga appeared to gang up against Deputy President William Ruto, during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens yesterday.

The two, who addressed the national event, noted that they had worked together splendidly.

Uhuru noted that the idea to give Uhuru Gardens a facelift was conceived in a discussion between the two without the involvement of the DP, who, according to the constitution, should work closely with the Head of State.

The President noted that he was given pieces of advice by Odinga which later culminated into the development of the unedited history that will be stored at the grounds.

Raila, in his speech, took the country through a history lesson and pointed out that in the colonial era, Uhuru Gardens, which was then known as Open Grounds next to Nairobi Dam, was used as a torture chamber.

He also took a swipe at the DP noting that, the land on which Ruto’s Weston Hotel stands, was part of the torture chambers but has since been grabbed.

“This one here was called open ground next to Nairobi Dam. This one was chosen because it was a concentration camp where as the president has said, freedom heroes were tortured.

“Next to the Weston Hotel, which is part of these grounds, in Lang’ata Primary School, there are torture chambers which had been preserved by the Museum of Kenya for people to know where we have come from…This land had been grabbed by those land grabbers who see open space and cannot stop grabbing them, but you, your excellency managed to retrieve it for the benefit of our people,” Raila remarked.

He disputed UDA’s claims that the past is not important, noting that the country’s past offered life lessons not to be replicated in the future and that it was important for citizens to be well versed with the facts.

Ruto, who spoke earlier, kept his address subtle with promises to create opportunities through established industries and carry on with Kenyatta’s development agenda.

He also managed to sneak his political slogan “Kazi ni Kazi” which loosely translates to all jobs deserve respect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST