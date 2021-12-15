Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has revealed that the entire Mt Kenya region was made to believe that ODM Leader Raila Odinga is not an ordinary human being.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Sabina said the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region had a flawed perspective of the Opposition leader owing to the propaganda peddled about him.

She said the Raila-phobia made the region to be afraid of him, something that denied him the presidency in the last two elections as he could not be easily sold to the electorate.

“Initially we were told that Raila is not even a human. We were all very much afraid of him,” she said.

Sabina, who is eying the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, however, said she has come to realize that Raila is a very good person and not the demon he was made to look like.

“But now we have had access to him, he is a very polite person.

“He has come out as a very good family man, a person who is very considerate about other people and a down-to-earth person,” she said.

She noted that Raila’s fortunes are now changing for the better due to several trips he has made to the Mt. Kenya region.

“I’m positive that we can now debate whether or not Raila Odinga can be a candidate.

“I’m no longer afraid of being associated with him,

“He is a leader like any other. I have a responsibility as a leader from the region to help my people fight the phobia,” she said.

Both Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia have confessed to be among those who peddled lies against Raila Odinga thanks to Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

