Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is trying to cover up for his son, who was involved in a grisly accident along Southern bypass on Thursday evening.

During the accident, Mutyambai’s son, who was driving a Toyota Pickup while drunk as a skunk, killed two Boda Boda riders and left a female passenger fighting for her life.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the accident was recorded at Langata Police Station but some rogue police officers indicated that it is an ‘Unknown driver’ who killed the two Bodaboda riders.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting: 1.

“The PUPPET @IG_NPSmatter touching on Mutyambai Jnr. Has finally been reported at Langata Police Station.

“The Cover-up is intense, ” UNKNOWN Driver” For the record, the Driver is known, he is Mutyambai Jnr.,” Itumbi wrote.

Kenyans are now asking the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST