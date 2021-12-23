Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) Spokesperson, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed that the ‘deep state’ working with some rogue state mercenaries is secretly weakening former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In a tweet on Thursday, Itumbi said the postponement of the Political Parties Amendment bill on Wednesday in Parliament was one of the ways the deep state is weakening the opposition supremo.

During the heated session in Parliament, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, postponed the bill commonly known as Azimio Bill.

“The WEAKENING of Raila Odinga continues. Find out who called Kimunya to ensure he agrees to the postponement of the debate.

“Anyway, believe what you may, but know the game, Tinga anachezewa.” Itumbi wrote.

However, blogger Robert Alai, who is an Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) fanatic, poured cold water on Itumbi’s claims, saying he is the one who is monitoring such plots and that he will be able to expose them once he senses them.

“There is no plot to weaken Raila that I know of.

“I am the person monitoring such plots and so will expose and stop them when I sense them.

“We stopped the previous one with my able team,” Alai responded to Itumbi.

