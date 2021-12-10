Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Citizen TV Hassan Mugambi had a hard time while reporting live from Moi International Stadium Kasarani, where ODM leader Raila Odinga is holding a hyped political event.

Supporters of the ODM leader interrupted the live broadcast after they surrounded the renowned reporter and started shouting like madmen.

“Si tunakuonanga kwa TV,” the charged supporters were heard shouting as Hassan desperately tried to calm them down.

One of the supporters, who hails from Mathare, confessed on live TV that he had been hired to attend the event and that he was expecting Ksh 6,000 after the event.

“Mimi niko hapa kuona Raila Odinga na nipate elfu zangu sita,” he said.

Watch this hilarious clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.