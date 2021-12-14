Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Philip Murgor has criticised the latest move by incumbent DPP Noordin Haji to charge his nieces, Cheryl and Stephanie Murgor, over assault allegations on Ndichu brothers, Paul and Eddie.

Speaking yesterday, Murgor blasted the DPP’s action, terming it as victimisation of his nieces.

He went on to claim that the decision was part of an attempt to force his relatives to withdraw their charges against the Ndichu brothers.

The Senior Counsel affirmed that the move would not work as he would ensure that justice would prevail.

“This shows incompetence and abuse of prosecution powers on the part of DPP.

“It is a crude and primitive attempt to withdraw their criminal charges.

“It’s blackmail. We’ll fight it to the bitter end, we hope they show the CCTV recordings on the first court hearing,” he noted.

The lawyer painted the picture of the incident -noting that Cheryl Murgor engaged in the physical altercation with one woman identified as Munira Mohamed as an act of self defence.

“The criminal justice system is dysfunctional. It reaches a point that despite CCTV circulated all over the world, DPP Haji can still victimise the sisters.

“None of the Murgor sisters’ group struck at anybody except Cheryl did so in self defence which is permitted by the law.”

“The group had been attacked four times by the Ndichu brothers. It is only when the elder sister Cheryl came to the aid of Patrick that she ended up in a physical exchange with Munira but even that is in self defence. So whoever says the victims of the attack have committed a crime either of assault, does not know what his job is,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST