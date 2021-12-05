Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – A video footage of the last moments of members of the Mwingi Catholic Church choir who died after the bus they were travelling in plunged into Enziu River in Mwingi East area of Kitui County has emerged.

In the video, the choir members, who were headed to a wedding, are seen dancing and singing in a circle on the banks of the Enziu River moments before they boarded the bus.

The women, who donned green dresses, were joined by their male counterparts in singing as the team waited for the water levels to go down before crossing.

Sadly, this was also the last time some of the choir members would be seen alive as their bus plunged into Enziu River while crossing and 23 members drowned.

People watched helplessly as the swollen river swallowed the entire bus.

Screams and wails could be heard as divers jumped into the river to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the bus.

23 people were confirmed dead after the tragic incident.

Mwingi East Sub County Police Commander Joseph Yakan confirmed the incident adding that ten other people were rescued and are undergoing first aid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST