Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have confirmed that they will not attend the Luhya community meeting at Bukhungu Stadium slated for Friday this week.

The meeting convened by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is set to announce the candidate who the Western region will back as president.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) top honchos have been invited. This rattled Mudavadi and Wetangula who vowed not to attend the highly publicised meeting.

However, it has since emerged that Mudavadi and Wetangula will be guests at Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s event on the same day.

Mudavadi will be a chief guest while Wetangula the guest of honour in Malala’s cup tournament finals at Mumias Sports Complex on Friday.

Malala is a close ally of Mudavadi and has openly declared that any Luhya member who doesn’t support the ANC boss is a betrayer like Judas Iscariot.

