Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Kikuyu community members are bitter with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the return of the Mungiki gang in Kenya.

The gang, which was notorious for criminal activities and hijacking in the late 2000s, was acted upon and decimated by late former Security Minister John Michuki.

However, the gang is back with a bang and is wreaking havoc in the Mt Kenya region and parts of Nairobi County.

Reacting on social media on Wednesday, Kenyans and especially Mt Kenya residents castigated the current regime for allowing the return of the feared gang that used to behead anyone who opposed their ideologies.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans and especially people from the mountain.

“If The Late Michuki (RiP) wouldn’t have slayed the rearing head of the Mungiki hydra, right now we would have been contending with a potent National Security threat! We would have been like the 1325 Aztec Empire where ritual affairs were a National Policy,” Mary Jay wrote.

“We suffered enough under Mungiki…The Government has given them life but comes 2022 they shall be buried never to be seen again. We cannot go back to the dark era again,” Evangeline Kari.

“So Uhuru Kenyatta has activated Mungiki to cower Kikuyus into voting for Raila Odinga? I wasn’t going to vote, but William Ruto now has my vote.” Mwaniki Wanjiku.

“I lived in Naivasha during 2007 PEV. I know what Mungiki means but at least I never saw much of them afterward. Walimaliswa.

“I was kinda young at the time but have read articles on the sect and that must have been crazy,” Gathua said.

