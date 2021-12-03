Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – A curious netizen has revealed how he warned Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai’s son to be careful on the road before he was involved in an accident that killed two Boda Boda riders.

Keru Mwangi claimed that he chased Mutyambai’s son’s pickup along the southern bypass after he attempted to hit him and told him to be careful when driving along the risky bypass.

However, minutes after warning him, he was involved in a grisly accident that fatally injured two Boda Boda riders and left a woman fighting for her life at a city hospital.

“Let me put it clear about the accident that happened along the southern bypass after he almost hit me I chased the pickup & blocked him I told the driver 2drive careful, even though they looked drunk with other ladies but ignored me, less than a 1 km he killed 2PEOPLE,” Keri Mwangi wrote.

Here are more photos of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.