Monday, December 6, 2021 – Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai’s son, David Mwendwa, is on the spot after he caused a grisly accident along Southern Bypass and killed two Boda Boda riders.

Mwendwa, who was drunk like a skunk, hit the two Boda Boda riders while trying to overtake on the busy highway.

He recorded a statement at Lang’ata Police Station on Friday after Kenyans on social media protested the alleged police coverup.

He was arrested and later released on a cash bail of Sh 20,000 and will appear in court today.

Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, who was the first to break the news of the accident, said Mwendwa is a serial drunkard and alcoblow breathalyzers in Nairobi were removed after police arrested him while drunk last year.

According to Itumbi, IG Mutyambai ordered all alcoblow breathalyzers to be removed and ordered the transfer of police officers who arrested his son.

“The REAL Police Boss is either the Ruaraka Thief or David, Mutyambai’s son.

“When Alcoblow found David drunk, Alcoblow was REMOVED from our roads.

“Any Cop who has ever stopped or arrested David was transferred,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

