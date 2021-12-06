Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has displayed his ignorance on social media by mocking Ukambani residents following the Saturday Mwingi bus tragedy that claimed the lives of 33 people.

The ill-fated bus plunged into Enziu River after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Divers recovered seven more bodies on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the tragedy to more than 33.

The bus was ferrying the church choir to a wedding in Kitui when it keeled over and sank beneath fast-flowing waters as the driver tried to navigate a submerged bridge.

Commenting on social media about the accident, Kuria who is in hospital in Dubai, stated that Ukambani People have been suffering from both drought and drastic floods.

He asked God to touch Ukambani leaders to do something about the things Ukambani people are going through.

“Dear God almighty, I dedicate this Sunday to your people in Ukambani.

“They are the only species on earth who die from lack of water and through drought and starvation and they also die from too much water through flooding.

“Now touch the hearts of their leaders so they do something about both,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST