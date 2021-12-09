Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Renowned Jubilee Party apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has been embarrassed badly after posting about the Kimwarer and Arrow dams scandal.

The Sh 63 billion projects turned to be a white elephant after men associated with Deputy President William Ruto pocketed the money instead of constructing the dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Ruto’s men were even buying towels worth millions of shillings to ensure they ‘cover’ the books.

Njoroge, who is currently campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022, was among the concerned Kenyans who demanded an explanation on what is the use of towels in the construction of dams.

However, Pauline got a rude answer from a netizen who said if Kenya was a dam project, then she would be a towel.

The netizen further mauled Pauline for receiving Head of State recognition and also being a freeloader in Jubilee Government.

Here is a screenshot of how the conversation went on

The Kenyan DAILY POST.