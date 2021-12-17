Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vowed to shoot down proposed electoral laws in what could frustrate President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s Azimio plans.

The proposed amendments scheduled for a special sitting next week and sponsored by Kieleweke legislators are intended to create a legal structure for the formation of a political coalition under the Azimio La Umoja banner.

The Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 is sponsored by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya of the Jubilee party and his ODM counterpart Opiyo Wandayi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, are relying on the amendments to form a coalition party that is expected to extinguish William Ruto’s State House dreams in the 2022 elections.

However, Ruto allied MPs said they would oppose the Bill claiming that the amendments are technically crafted to suit President Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s personal interests.

Led by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Caleb Kositany (Soi), Nelson Koech (Belgut), and nominated MP Cecil Mbarire, the Tanga Tanga legislators claimed that the changes are intended to influence President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession matrix as well as introduce dictatorship in political parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST