Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – City business lady, Sally Wangechi who is popularly known as Sally in social circles, lost her life on Sunday, following a botched skin lightening procedure.

According to reports, the 39-year-old business lady, who owns the famous Miale Lounge which is located in Lavington, sought the services of an online clinic that is involved in skin lightening at the comfort of her home in Kilimani.

She reportedly collapsed while undergoing the skin lightening procedure.

She was then rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Renowned media personality, Jalang’o, who hosts his popular Bonga na Jalas YouTube show at Sally’s Miale Lounge in the upmarket Lavington, was among the celebrities who mourned the deceased business lady.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jalang’o wrote, “I didn’t believe you are dead and I will never come to terms with your death.

“Wake up my dear friend Sally.”

Below are photos of the deceased business lady.

