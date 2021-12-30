Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



MANAGER, SAFETY AUDITS AND INSPECTION (GRADE NTSA 4) – REF: NTSA/11/2021/08

The office holder will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Safety Audits and Inspection for planning, organizing, administration and control of activities in Road Safety Audit and Inspection Department.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Deputize the head of Road Safety Audits and Inspection Department;

Manage the development of policy, guidelines and standards for Road Safety Audit;

Carry out Road Safety Audits and Inspections, Road Safety Impact Assessment, Accident Investigations and preparing reports as team leader;

Organize Road Safety Audits and training courses and promotion of Road Safety Audit program;

Review all stages of Road Safety Audits and liaise with implementing agencies to monitor compliance;

Monitor implementation of Black spot programme by other agencies;

Attend and manage all road safety audit coordination meetings with key stakeholders;

Prepare proposals for funding by development partners;

Prepare EOIs/ RFPs and Bidding documents;

Work with consultants on road safety issues and preparing progress reports on consultancies;

Analyze staff performance and career progression and make appropriate recommendations;

Analyze utilization of human resources in the Department and advise on proper transfers;

Provide mentoring and technical support to staff in the Department;

Prepare periodic reports; and

Carry out any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

At least eight (8) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a middle management position in a large organization;

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, or a Traffic related Safety/ Engineering field from a recognized institution;

Experience in Road Safety Engineering or related field and or road safety design work;

Knowledge of format of Road Safety Audits;

Experience in undertaking road safety audits in accordance with current guidelines will be added advantage

Experience and knowledge in Traffic, Road Safety or General Civil Engineering projects;

Experience and a working knowledge in relevant design standards i.e. Road Design Manuals, Traffic Signs Manuals etc

Should also be a registered Professional Engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya;

Should be Corporate Member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya;

Computer proficiency;

Ability to produce clear, precise and coherent analysis, report and narrative setting out the findings of road safety audits & traffic crash analysis;

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above position are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Candidates must therefore, obtain and submit the following documents together with their applications:

Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the job reference number on both the application and envelope to the address below on or before 5:00pm on

Tuesday 11th January, 2022 enclosing CVs with full details of educational background and professional qualifications. The application should also have copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and the National ID card. Applications may be deposited at the Authority’s Head Office, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, Ground Floor, 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi in the application box or posted to:

The Director General

National Transport and Safety Authority

316 Upper Hill Chambers, 2

nd Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box, 3602 -00506

NAIROBI.

NTSA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.

Youth, Women and Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.