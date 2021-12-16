Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has issued a statement that may send panic inside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp.

Since 2018, Sabina has been in the front line campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, but on Thursday, she sent a message that shocked Jakom’s supporters.

Speaking at Kinyona, Kigumo constituency, Sabina said she is happy that in Mt Kenya there is a conversation about Raila Odinga unlike in the past when he was treated like an animal.

However, Sabina denied endorsing Raila Odinga‘s bid in 2022, saying she will declare the candidate she will support after listening to the ground.

She said Murang’a people remain her employers and she will do what they will tell her.

“At least we have now a conversation whether we can support Raila or not and this is not something we could not have done, But we shall also be listening to the ground so that we know which direction we are heading to,” Sabina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST