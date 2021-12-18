Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth have admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has covered a lot of ground in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Friday, Kenneth and Sabina, who are close allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta, asked the head of state to give them political direction ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The two leaders regretted that the president’s reluctance to stamp his authority had paved the way for Ruto to make inroads and popularise his UDA Party, which he has hinted would be his political vehicle.

“Sasa tuko njia panda kwa kuwa kila uchao wapinzani wetu katika mrengo wa Naibu Rais William Ruto wanaonekana kupiga hatua kubwa mlimani.

“Tunahitajika kupiga mapigo la sivyo tutazama (We are in a dilemma as our opponents in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp have made a big step in Mt Kenya. We need to re-strategise or perish politically),” Chege said.

Sabina further said that even though they support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, they were unsure if he was Uhuru’s choice.

“These problems have been brought about by our lack of planning. The 2022 elections are getting closer and the president is yet to give us a political direction.

“It seems everyone is on his own as we wait for his word,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST