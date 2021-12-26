Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has reportedly developed pneumonia complications following his alleged abduction and subsequent torture on Thursday, forcing doctors to move him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a statement, Team Ruto National Coordinator Peter Kamau revealed that Itumbi had developed breathing complications while in treatment and doctors sought to transfer him to the ICU.

Itumbi’s associate also revealed that X-ray results showed he had signs of pneumonia.

Kamau also revealed that Itumbi had earlier undergone a successful surgery but tests done by doctors after the operation showed that he had pneumonia.

According to Kamau, they suspect Itumbi developed pneumonia after he was abducted and dumped in the cold in the wee hours on Thursday night.

“At 3:00 am this morning our brother Dennis Itumbi was taken to the ICU with breathing difficulties.

“Medical tests reveal that he has traces of pneumonia.”

“You remember the evil abductors after torturing him and clobbering him with a hammer on his arms and limbs stripped him and left him in the cold of the night.

“He must have been exposed then.”

“I would also like to update you that the surgery done on his fractured bones was successful. The medical team is doing its best to deal with the current complications.

“Even as you celebrate Christmas keep him in your prayers,” Kamau stated.

This comes even as police continue to investigate with hope of exposing the whole truth regarding the saga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST