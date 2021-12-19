Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale now says he will help President Uhuru Kenyatta realise his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) dream.

Speaking to residents in Subukia Township in Nakuru County during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally yesterday, Duale stated he would bring an amendment to the budget policy statement.

Duale argued that the sole reason why Uhuru wanted to change the constitution was so that money could be allocated to the County Governments.

Hence, the lawmaker stated that he would table a motion in parliament in January 2022 that would help increase the allocation from 17 per cent to 35 per cent.

“The president said he wants the BBI dream realised one day and because I am his friend, I will fulfil his dream in January so that his dream to give more money to the county governments can be realised.”

“I will be the first MP to bring an amendment to amend the budget policy statement and the division of revenue so that the president can achieve his dream of BBI before he retires,” Duale continued.

During his Jamuhuri Day speech, the president reiterated that the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment would still be achieved.

Uhuru encouraged Kenyans to come together and mend the cracks on the walls of our nation.

“BBI is just a dream deferred one day, someday it will happen.”

“We ask Kenyans to need each other as our forefathers taught us, to come together and reinforce our resolve,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST