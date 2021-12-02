Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – The ongoing supremacy battle between Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has taken an ugly turn.

This is after Sudi, who is eying the senatorial seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA ticket, accused the governor of incompetence and embezzlement of county resources.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Sudi gave a breakdown of billions allocated to the county government since 2013, saying the Governor has not given residents value for their money.

“Uasin Gishu County government has been receiving an average of Sh8.2B every financial year since devolution started in 2013.

“The county collects more than 1.1B from its own source revenue every year translating to a total budget of Sh9.3B.”

“The county spends Sh5B in its recurrent expenditure while development takes the remaining Sh4B.

“Since 2013 the county has received close to Sh40B budget meant for development projects,” he said.

In his assessment, Sudi says his constituency has not benefited much from the billions supposed to cater for development.

According to the MP, he has a lot to share and expose regarding the mismanagement of county funds by Governor Mandago’s administration.

He urged the Governor, who is also an ally of Ruto, to give area residents a break from politics to allow them to audit his performance as well as how he used county funds in the last two terms he has been in office.

“I still have a lot to share only that it’s a matter of time before we unravel the truth and mysteries surrounding county monies.

“This is why I am asking Gov. Jackson Mandago to give us a break of 5 years for us to audit and compare his leadership with that of the incoming Governor,” he said.

