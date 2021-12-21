Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Business came to a standstill in Makueni for the better part of yesterday after Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters took to the streets protesting over KSh 2 million donated by the deputy president.

Ruto donated the money to hustlers during his tour of Makueni County on December 10 as he popularized his bottom-up economic model among residents of small trading centers.

However, almost two weeks now, Ruto’s supporters are yet to get their share, a move that angered and prompted them to take to the streets.

Speaking to the media outlets, the visibly angry hustlers accused directors and coordinators of the deputy president of shortchanging them.

“The deputy president donated that money to Boda Boda operators but it disappeared,” one of the protesters angrily said.

Another Boda Boda rider said coordinators of William Ruto had asked all the hustlers to organize themselves to make the process of distribution smooth but they (coordinators) have since vanished with the donation.

“For us, we even organized ourselves but those conmen who are hiding in UDA say they distributed the money in a police station but that is not true,” he said.

On her part, one Mama Mboga said it was unfortunate that they were conned under the bottom-up economics.

“You (Ruto) gave us those people as coordinators but they are selfish thieves,” she noted.

