Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has said that it will be a mission impossible for ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 elections.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngunjiri said Raila could have easily beaten William Ruto had he not been associated with corrupt people.

He said the ODM boss has surrounded himself with corrupt people who are milking this country dry, a move that will likely deny him a chance to lead the country after next year’s polls.

“The worst thing that will bring Raila down is working with people who are corrupting this country, he will lose because of that,” Ngunjiri said.

Although the Bahati MP did not mention the names, it was clear that the Tanga Tanga legislator was referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Mt Kenya Foundation group, and Jubilee vice-chair David Murathe, who have thrown their weight behind Raila.

In several public addresses, Uhuru has subtly endorsed Raila to succeed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST