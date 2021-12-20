Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep, Gladys Boss Shollei, invited Raila Odinga’s staunch supporter, Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, to her mzungu husband’s birthday.

Taking to his social media pages, the flamboyant lawyer shared photos hanging out with Shollei and her husband, adding that he has been friends with the vocal Woman Rep for 34 years.

“Thanks, Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei for inviting me to come toast to the birthday of your husband Dr. Neil Horn .. I truly appreciate that our 34 Years plus friendship transcends transitory politics … “I wish you and Neil nothing but bliss, happiness and success in life.

“I will always be here for our friendship,” he wrote.

Shollei, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, tied the knot with her mzungu husband last year through a traditional wedding ceremony.

She was previously married to former Standard Media Group CEO Sam Shollei.

She filed a divorce in a suit in 2016, accusing her ex-husband of neglecting his responsibilities to the family and being abusive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.