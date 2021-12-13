Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is playing with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and that some of the things he has been doing are merely aimed at making him happy.

Duale claims that this is why so many tokens have been sent Raila’s way, including yesterday’s breach of protocol at Uhuru Gardens during Jamhuri Day celebrations, that saw Raila speak after the President, which was seen as one of the president’s indirect messages that he has chosen the ODM boss as his successor.

Duale termed the President action on Raila as a ‘merciful act’ and that even if this is the case, and the ODM leader has acquired the support of president Uhuru and even the state, the fact remains that it’s the voters who do the job of electing their leaders and not the state.

“It was only done out of mercy for the former Prime Minister,” Duale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST