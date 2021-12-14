Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s love for political history is not resonating well with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have accused him of being stuck in the past.

Speaking yesterday at Ruto’s official Karen Residence in Nairobi County, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika blasted Raila over his habit of telling political history whenever he gets a chance.

She noted voters are not prisoners of history and asked Baba to instead tell Kenyans what exactly he will do for them if he clinches the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

“There are some of our competitors who are stuck in history. If you have decided to vie for the presidency, spare us all those history lectures, we have read them in class,” Kihika said in an apparent reference to Raila Odinga.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, who accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner of running out of ideas in his political rallies.

“Let me tell you, he (Raila Odinga) has nothing new to tell you and that is why he is holding to history,” Jumwa said.

While acknowledging the importance of history in relation to the 2022 elections.

However, Jumwa asked Raila Odinga to also give the history of the other side of the coin.

She challenged the presidential hopeful to tell Kenyans what transpired in 1982 during his failed coup and how it ended.

“History is made. They should not give us a history that was not it for Jaramogi Oginga, Jomo Kenyatta would not be president… Perhaps they should also tell us about the 1982 coup attempt,” she added.

Last month, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga also urged Raila to stop telling Kenyans stories and instead focus on the future.

