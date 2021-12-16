Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto for calling her father a stingy man who does not even give offerings to church.

In a statement yesterday, Winnie faulted Ruto for painting his father as a selfish man who cannot even help Kenyans in their hour of need.

Ruto had on Tuesday, while hosting a section of religious leaders at his Karen home, termed Raila as a selfish man who only cared about himself, noting that his government would include the church in governance.

The country’s second in command noted that the ODM leader gave church fundraisers a wide berth, and kept his distance when Kenyans called on him to bail them out.

“Our friend who we are competing with never attends fundraisers for churches, schools and women groups.

“Even an offering in the church itself is a problem,” the DP stated.

But in a quick rejoinder, Winnie termed Ruto’s donations to the church as nothing but a Public Relations (PR) stunt done to woo members of the public.

She also defended her father, noting that, unlike Ruto, Raila gave from the heart, which was more important.

“Not all donations are PR stunts. Give with your heart or not at all. The world doesn’t have to know,” she noted.

The DP has been on a money splashing spree in form of donations to churches, Boda Boda riders, youth and women groups as he popularises his bottom-up economic model.

