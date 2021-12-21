Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, have not seen the last of Deputy President William Ruto yet.

This is after he unveiled 50 young lawyers to defend him and the UDA agenda ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Dubbed ‘UDA Lawyers Brigade’, the team, led by UDA Secretary in charge of Legal Affairs Edward Muriu, addressed the media yesterday, vowing to take Uhuru and Raila head-on.

The attorneys were tasked with upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the Constitution which has been a major challenge during Uhuru and Ruto’s reign.

Their first assignments will entail protecting the common mwananchi against the State.

One of the major cases in contention is the debate centred around the approval of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021, by MPs in Parliament which will pave the way for the formation of coalitions ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The bill, which is sponsored by Majority leader Amos Kimunya, is said to have the backing of President Kenyatta and his handshake partner and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

UDA allies questioned the timing behind the bill whose second reading will be held on December 21 and 22.

Ruto has been opposed to the formation of a coalition and has always urged those who want to jump on his UDA bandwagon to fold their parties.

The group of 50 lawyers is also expected to offer pro bono services, review legal actions around criminal justice, tax law, employment law, and cases subjected to UDA allied politicians.

