Sunday, December 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has appointed a former ally of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to head his presidential campaigns as the country heads to the 2022 General election in nine months.

While attending a cultural event in Turkana County on Saturday, Ruto announced that outgoing Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok would head his presidential campaigns as the Director-General.

The DP went ahead to ask the residents of Turkana to allow their governor to accompany him on his campaign trail as he plans to popularise the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party across the country.

“I want to thank you people of Turkana for allowing your governor to come and help me as the Director-General of my presidential campaigns so that he plans all the issues of the hustlers in our government in 2022,” Ruto announced.

On his part, Nanok stated that he had opted to join the UDA team claiming that Ruto was more likely to win the 2022 presidential elections.

The Turkana governor also claimed that many people in Raila’s camp were being funded by the deep state.

“People have to ask themselves why I left the other side.

“For those who have joined the other team, they are joining the other team because of the money of the deep state,

“As we head to the polls, I want to assure you that the deep state is the Kenyan who have their voters card,” he stated.

Nanok was a close ally of Raila and was elected as Turkana governor in 2013 and 2017 through an ODM ticket.

He was also a top-ranking member of the Orange party until he defected to the UDA party.

