Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has declared Nairobi County a UDA zone ahead of the much-awaited 2022 elections.

According to Ruto, more than 70 percent of city dwellers are hustlers, adding that his UDA party will win all the elective seats in Nairobi County come 2022.

“Nairobi ni Hustler City….Ni kweli ama si kweli? Asilimia 70 ya watu wa Nairobi ni mahasla (Nairobi is a hustler city. More than 70 percent of Nairobi residents are hustlers,” William Ruto said.

Ruto further took a swipe at his opponents, among them ODM Leader Raila Odinga, saying they had been promoting divisive politics in Nairobi County.

He said that Nairobi is now locked under UDA, and therefore, would not allow his opponents to divide the city’s population based on social status.

At the same time, the DP allayed fears that there would be favoritism in the UDA primaries, adding that the popularity of candidates among the party’s leadership will be of no consequence during the nominations exercise.

“Please, take it from me, everybody will get a fair chance.

“We don’t have any preferred candidate for any seat,” William Ruto said.

Ruto was speaking during a meeting with delegates from various constituencies within Nairobi at his Karen residence yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST