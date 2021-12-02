Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued to wow Kenyans with his bottom-up economic model ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Machakos County yesterday, Ruto promised to overhaul the scandalous National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to make it serve Kenyans better.

He pledged to implement key reforms and restructure the NHIF cover in his first 100 days in office.

On unemployment, the DP pledged Ksh100 billion for agro-processing, value addition, housing in order to create structures and systems that would aid in creating jobs for millions of unemployed hustlers.

Further, he noted that the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises would be catered for in the Ksh50 billion pledge.

At the same time, Ruto went ham on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), describing it as a preservation plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in order to consolidate power and create positions for their own favour.

“What is the priority for us as a nation? Is it to create positions for leaders or create jobs for ordinary young people of the republic of Kenya?

“That is the decision we have to make,” he stated.

He also differed with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address, in which the Head of State had pointed out that the country was in a constitutional moment.

Instead, Ruto insisted that the country was in need of a dire economic turnaround that would address fundamental issues like unemployment facing millions of Kenyans.

