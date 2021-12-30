Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Deputy President, William Ruto has linked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to the abduction and subsequent torture of his blogger Dennis Itumbi.

In a statement, Ruto pointed a finger at the very government in which he is the second in command, accusing it of masterminding the ordeal that befell the outspoken strategist.

He noted that police officers were behind the attack on Itumbi that resulted in his hospitalization.

“I saw his heavily bangled arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all,” the DP wrote.

The DP made the remarks after visiting Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on Wednesday.

Ruto further accused the government of using threats and violence against his supporters.

“They have now turned violent & fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed,” the statement read in part.

Ruto becomes the highest-ranking government official to speak out about the alleged abduction and torture of Itumbi.

Earlier, politicians allied to the DP, including Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, pinned Itumbi’s disappearance on the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST