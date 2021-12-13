Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke, has asked Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to join UDA and be William Ruto’s 2022 running mate.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Tanga Tanga lawmaker challenged Speaker Lusaka to aim higher in his political career instead of eyeing the Bungoma governorship.

He equates the ongoing reports that Lusaka is keen to recapture the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in 2022 to repeating a class, adding that the speaker should focus on national politics.

“I fought so hard to take Lusaka to Karen and recommended him to be William Ruto’s 2022 running mate.

“So Lusaka must play in the national politics league, not county league,” Waluke said.

This comes even as Ruto was considering Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua for the running mate position come 2022.

During his tour of the Nyeri region early in the month, Ruto gave a strong hint that Gachagua is his preferred running mate from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The Deputy President explained that the Mathira MP is one of his trusted allies, who he would wish to have close to his campaigns to win the presidency in 2022.

“I want to ask you for one favor, allow Kanda ya Wira (Rigathi Gachagua) to accompany me to other parts of the country so that we can be able to win this seat.

“Free him so that he can engage in national politics,” William Ruto said.

The billionaire politician has gotten the attention of William Ruto due to his financial muscle, loyalty, and ability to attract crowds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST