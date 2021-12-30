Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has welcomed parties that are interested in working with the UDA party.

In a statement on his Twitter, Muthama, who currently serves as the UDA party chairman, said they have no problems working with like-minded parties.

However, he cautioned those interested in partnering with UDA not to join them with conditions aimed at directing them on what to do, and what not to do.

“Parties that want to support UDA Kenya in 2022 are most welcome but should refrain from dictating where UDA party can field candidates.

” UDA Kenya is a National party that will have candidates in all political seats offered regardless.”

“This will be done after thorough vetting followed by free and fair party nominations so as to retain unity thereafter,” he stated.

Muthama was underscoring DP William Ruto’s remarks indicating that he has not told anyone with a party not to work with him.

The DP said he is willing to work with anyone with a party but added that he would not allow being conditioned on where to field candidates and where not to.

