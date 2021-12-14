Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga appears to be only inches away from State House after more political heavyweights backed his 2022 presidential bid, a move that has put Deputy President William Ruto in a precarious position.

The latest to abandon Ruto’s camp for Raila’s include West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who declared their support for Raila before the Kasarani launch.

Kingi, who had earlier dropped hints that he was headed to William Ruto’s UDA camp, last week categorically expressed his support for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, although he will still retain his new party, Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

Also, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s party – Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-Kenya) – that is being launched today, has thrown its support behind Raila Odinga.

According to Wamalwa, DAP-Kenya will field candidates for all positions except the presidency and will form a coalition with Raila’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Apart from CS Wamalwa, Mandera Governor Ali Roba recently said that his United Democratic Movement would support Raila Odinga for the 2022 presidency.

“We are closely watching the developments of the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

“It is the interest of every leader to work towards unity and bring Kenyans together like President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila are doing. We will be counted in the Azimio project soon,” he said.

