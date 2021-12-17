Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has declined an offer by Deputy President William Ruto to join his team ahead of the 2022 elections.

Ruto, had on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Kakamega, urged Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) to join his camp to increase their chances of winning the 2022 General Election.

But speaking yesterday, OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Gideon Moi (KANU) allayed fears of a possible fallout and affirmed their commitment to field a presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

Addressing mourners during the funeral service for Mudavadi’s step-mother Rosabella Jerono at Friends Church (Quakers) Ngong’ Road, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula said they have agreed to remain together to the end.

Wetang’ula stated that one of them will be chosen as a presidential flag-bearer, who will carry the mantle, the interests, and the vision of the group.

“The bells are ringing all over. Some are ringing good bells, others are ringing dangerous bells but we want to ring the bells of hope in this country.

“We want Kenya to remain united and focused and not to be distracted after the elections,” said Wetangula.

While Gideon Moi and Musalia Mudavadi avoided politicking, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on his part, dismissed speculations of joining other political outfits noting that OKA is the best outfit to form the next government.

“We are together as OKA and this is the best team that will hold this nation,” said Kalonzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST