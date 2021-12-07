Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has finally come clean on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in his mega events that have put Deputy President William Ruto on the edge.

Addressing the media yesterday, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, revealed that Uhuru’s Jubilee party is assisting them in planning the Azimio la Umoja event scheduled for this Friday.

Sifuna stated that it was evident that they were in partnership with Uhuru’s party, adding that the Kasarani event was not exclusive to the ODM party.

He further disclosed that Raila had met Jubillee party officials even as he prepares to officially launch his presidential bid on Friday.

“It is now common knowledge that what we are going to do moving forward is a joint effort between the two political parties.”

“Earlier this morning (Monday), Raila was meeting with the leadership of the Jubilee party and the ODM party in Nairobi county and this is to prepare for the event and that it is something that we are doing together,” he stated.

Additionally, Sifuna added that members of the Jubilee party would also attend the most anticipated event hinting at formally forming an alliance before the 2022 polls.

“I believe that all the supporters of the president and those of Raila will be welcome to Kasarani.

“It is something that we have already resolved that we are going to walk together as the two political parties and especially here in Nairobi.

“I think it is consensus that if the two political parties are working together then all the seats will be available for our coalition,” the ODM SG revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST