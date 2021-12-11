Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff, Ambassador Ken Osinde, is dead.

Osinde died yesterday at a city hospital after a short illness.

Ruto mourned Osinde terming him as a hardworking and diligent friend.

He also pointed out that Osinde was a major factor in the operations of his office and had an exemplary team spirit.

“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills.

“As our Chief of Staff, he was a hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources,” the DP stated.

“We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends.

“Rest In Peace my friend, Ken,” he added.

His last public appearance was during the Devolution Conference held in Makueni County on Friday, November 26 where he was sent by the DP to represent him but the governors denied him an opportunity to address the gathering at the devolution conference before they settled on Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa to take Ruto’s place.

Osinde was sent out of the meeting by the governors who viewed him as of little significance to the conference.

Working as DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff, Osinde was tasked with the responsibility to make sure all is running like a well-oiled machine.

He provided a buffer between the DP and the team that reports to him.

Osinde worked behind the scenes to solve problems, mediate disputes, and deal with issues before they are brought to Ruto’s attention.

His death could not come at the worst time considering that it is just eight months to the 2022 General Election where Ruto is expected to battle out with ODM Leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST