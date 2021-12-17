Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto seems not to be leaving anything to chance as far as his bid to be the next president of Kenya is concerned.

He is willing to do anything and everything to make sure he gets votes by any means necessary, even if it means bribing voters to attend his rallies ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Early in the week, Ruto was in Western Kenya selling his bottom-up economic model where he attracted a huge crowd which he allegedly paid to attend his rallies to scare off his competitors, among them ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This was confirmed by renowned lawyer Donald B Kipkorir, who exposed Ruto badly as he revealed the amount residents were paid to attend his rallies in the Western region.

Talking to his Twitter account, Kipkorir revealed that each Boda Boda rider was paid Kshs.100/= and those on foot Kshs.50/= plus t-shirts each.

“… you prey on the poverty of the people and pay each Boda boda Kshs.100/= and those on foot Kshs.50/= plus t-shirts each then tell us you have a crowd…how come all your “crowds” Bodain yellow t-shirts?

“The day the money and t-shirts stop, is the day the crowds end …” tweeted Kipkorir.

During his tour of Western, the DP also tried to lure ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya to join his UDA Party.

