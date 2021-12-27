Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a worried man ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

This is after his political fortunes began to dwindle, barely eight months to the 2022 General Election, going by the latest opinion polls.

According to Infotrak polls, ODM Leader Raila Odinga will beat Ruto hands down for the presidency if elections are held today.

The poll revealed that Raila is ahead with 33% while DP trails him with 32%.

Raila has gained ground at a fast rate since he launched his bid at Kasarani on 10th December.

He has managed to completely change the conversation in the Mountain and more people are embracing his quest to the presidency.

The opposition Chief has overtaken the second in command in less than three months of campaigns.

The Enigma, under Azimio La Umoja Movement, has promised to come up with a grand coalition that resembles that of 2002, which thrust Mwai Kibaki into the presidency after beating Daniel Moi’s ‘project’ Uhuru Kenyatta by a landslide.

The ODM leader has pledged to ensure that the vulnerable will receive Sh6000 every month as part of a plan to cushion them from harsh economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST