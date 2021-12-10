Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was left scratching his head on Friday after his dependable ally gave the clearest indication that he could be headed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp.

After a series of conjectures linking him to the ODM leader’s camp, the fears seemed to have been confirmed after Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi attended Raila’s Azimio la Umoja National Convention at Kasarani Stadium.

A picture of him sandwiched between allies of the ODM leader has emerged on social media, confirming that he has seemingly made up his mind to dump Ruto’s Hustler Nation for Baba’s Azimio la Umoja.

Maangi, who has been aspiring to be second Kisii County governor, has of late given DP Ruto’s political rallies in his county a wide berth.

When the DP visited Kisii County on Tuesday and held several political rallies, Maangi was absent.

The DG is alleged to be walking away from the UDA camp after it appeared that his competitor for Kisii County gubernatorial seat, former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, has been accorded preferential treatment in the party.

Magara, who is formally the chairman of the PDP party, recently got appointed as the UDA national treasurer.

The former MP flanked the DP in several stopovers in the county, where he declared he will seek the gubernatorial seat on the UDA ticket.

