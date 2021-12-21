Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Elders from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region have pledged their loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 General Election, saying the president is still the region’s spokesman.

The 250 elders from 10 counties in Mt. Kenya said they are ready to support any leader President Uhuru Kenyatta picks as his preferred successor when his term ends in 2022.

Speaking at Abai Hotel in Kirinyaga County, the elders asked the President to give them a political direction.

“We are here to state that we are behind the Head of State and we shall back any person who he wants to take over power after he retires,” Kanyi Maina from Embu said.

The leaders were accompanied by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The elders vowed to support the Presidential candidate fronted by Uhuru in the 2022 General Elections.

“We shall go by the wish of President Kenyatta who has been very kind to us, we shall not let him down,” Kirinyaga Jubilee Party chairman Mureithi Kang’ara said.

Uhuru has already settled on ODM Leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST