Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now trailing another person who allegedly helped the wanted billionaire, Mary Wambui Mungai, beat a police dragnet at Weston Hotel before she later surrendered to the Anti-Corruption Court.

Investigating officer, Amina Ado, through the evidence presented in court, stated that she had written to mobile service providers seeking to establish whom the billionaire was communicating with before she turned herself in.

The investigating officer wrote to the mobile service providers to get records from two phone numbers that may have been used to help the billionaire and her daughter escape from Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel along Langata Road where they had allegedly booked rooms.

DCI argued that Wambui and her daughter were in constant communication with a third person who reportedly was giving them tips that helped them successfully escape and beat the police trap laid to apprehend them.

Evidence presented before the Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate, Felix Kombo, indicated that the police were tracking the billionaire and her daughter using their mobile phones, but they had switched off the gadgets.

This prompted the detectives to circulate their numbers and information to all police stations and even ended up sealing up the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to prevent her from fleeing the country.

According to detectives, the billionaire must have received help from an insider to help her escape and remain on the run for those days.

She is investigated over a contempt of court following a Ksh2.2 billion tax evasion case.

