Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, went ham on Deputy President William Ruto, exposing his lies ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday during the operationalization of the newly created Central Nyakach Division in Kisumu County, Matiang’i castigated Ruto and his allies for taking credit for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects, labelling them political hypocrites.

According to the no-nonsense CS, all Government projects were delivered by the Head of State contrary to claims by Ruto that he is the one who has been delivering them.

He added that the only person who had played a critical role in helping the President Implement strategic development was ODM Leader Raila Odinga – citing the Kisumu Port as an example.

“There can never be two centres of power and anyone else taking credit for government projects or claiming to have influenced major infrastructure development is a hypocrite and engaging in political conmanship.”

”It has become a norm for them, they like taking credit for things done by the government.

“This one will even start claiming that he sires all your children,” Matiang’i angrily remarked.

He additionally called out individuals claiming that the March handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga affected the delivery of projects and initiatives.

“I personally support the handshake both as a presidential undertaking and because of its evident benefits to the country and I have no apologies to make to anyone,” the Interior CS stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST